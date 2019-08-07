HUNTINGTON — A Wayne County man shot early Sunday morning at a Huntington bar has died, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
According to Dial, Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette, was taken off of life support Sunday, succumbing to injuries that occurred from the shooting.
The investigation into the shooting started after police received a call at about 2 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting at a bar in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
Officers found there was an argument at the bar, which continued outside. As two individuals got into a vehicle to leave, gunshots were fired and one person in the vehicle was struck. Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance from the bar and the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
"This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Charges will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation," Dial said. "Anyone having involvement or information with the incident, we ask them to contact the Huntington Police Department."
Dial said he would not comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.
This marks at least the third homicide investigation for HPD this year.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-5510.