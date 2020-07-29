A man is facing drug and gun charges after police in Mingo County allegedly found narcotics and firearms inside of his home while performing a home check with the probation office.
Dwayne Brewer, 60, was arrested July 23 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession with intent to deliver and being a prohibited person from possessing a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, officers with the MCSD performed a home check on Brewer with the probation office and while searching the residence allegedly found a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson in his possession.
Brewer, who has a PO Box in Prichard according to the complaint, is a convicted felon who was charged with previous firearm offenses in 2005 and 2013.
Also during the check, the officers allegedly found a set of scales, several small plastic baggies, glass pipes and individually packaged schedule IV narcotics, according to the complaint.
Brewer was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden.
Cpl. A. Mounts, Sgt. P. Muncy, and Sgt. J. Muncy were listed as the arresting officers.