HUNTINGTON — A man has been indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the August shooting death of a teenager outside a Huntington bar.
Devon Jarea Chaffins, of Huntington, is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette. Chaffins is not listed as being in the Western Regional Jail. Asbury was taken off life support shortly after being shot Aug. 4 outside of the former Hot Corner Bar in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
The incident took place around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Huntington police officers found there was an argument at the bar, which continued outside. As two individuals got into a vehicle to leave, gunshots were fired and one person in the vehicle was struck.
Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance from the bar and the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Chaffins’ case has been assigned to Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred E. Ferguson.
After the shooting, Hot Corner’s liquor license was suspended for 10 days pending an investigation into the business. The bar voluntarily surrendered its liquor license to the West Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration nearly two weeks later.
It was the second shooting involving the bar in recent years. In 2017, a man was shot in both legs by a man who had just left the bar. That incident did not start in the establishment.