BARBOURSVILLE — A Wayne County man reunited his late mother with the body of the stillborn child she gave birth to 49 years ago recently in the Tri-State area.
A long search led him to an unmarked grave under a tree at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at Barboursville.
“It was my mother’s dying wish to be reunited with my brother,” Ed Lanham said. “It’s haunted me for 23 years. I can finally say, “Promise made, promise kept.”
Lanham tried for years to figure out what happened to the body of his brother, Robert Zane Lanham, who was stillborn to his mother, Vivian Lanham, in 1971.
When she was on her deathbed 23 years ago, she asked Ed to find the body, so it could be laid beside her in their plots at Baylous Cemetery, also near Barboursville.
She knew that the child’s father had buried the child’s body quietly while she recovered in the hospital, but she didn’t know where it was.
Among the clues Ed Lanham had were a cemetery map his father had left in a family album and a death certificate that listed his father as being an employee of White Chapel Memorial Gardens at the time.
However, they weren’t enough for the cemetery owner until he turned to Charleston attorney Ron Walters, Jr., who provided guidance on getting authorities involved.
Then, after an unsuccessful dig, a cemetery crew removed a tree and found below it the small casket with the body of Lanham’s brother. The tree’s roots had grown around it. Lanham believes his father planted the tree to mark the site of the grave.
Late in August, Lanham and his family buried the small casket of his brother next to the grave of his mother, fulfilling the wish she expressed 23 years ago.