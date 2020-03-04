WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), has sent 330 speed test letters submitted by constituents from across West Virginia to Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), including 183 letters sent recently, since July 2019.
These speed tests highlight incorrect broadband coverage maps and support the need for the formation of a public feedback system to better assess broadband coverage across rural states like West Virginia.
These speed test results are from West Virginians in 50 counties who do not have reliable broadband service. On Feb. 10, Senator Manchin launched a new webpage, manchin.senate.gov/speedtest, for constituents to easily submit speed tests to the FCC and to learn more about the fight to bring reliable broadband to rural communities across West Virginia.
“In 1935 President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the rural electrification program to bring electricity to communities across America,” Manchin said. “Now, the fight to bring reliable broadband to rural communities across the nation is just as important. Without access to the internet, citizens can’t learn, apply for jobs, or become members of society who can give back to their communities.
“That’s why I’m asking all West Virginians to submit their internet speed tests, so we can prove to the FCC that our broadband coverage is well below the stated coverage. We must ensure that rural communities like those in West Virginia have access to reliable broadband, which is why I have sent 330 letters and counting to Chairman Ajit Pai to show the actual broadband speeds available on the ground in West Virginia.”
Until the FCC establishes a user-friendly public feedback mechanism to allow West Virginians to help validate the FCC’s coverage data, Senator Manchin has stated he will continue to send speed test results to Chairman Pai.
If you are experiencing internet speeds below the FCC’s definition of broadband, which is 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, and would like your speed test results to be sent to the Federal Communications Commission please visit manchin.senate.gov/speedtest from a computer or mobile device to submit your speed test results.
If you are unable to access the webpage due to lack of service, please email a screenshot of your speed test (if possible) along with the following information to speedtest@manchin.senate.gov or call 202-228-3954.
The 183 letters sent recently to Chairman Pai can be read at https://www.manchin.senate.gov/download/2-27-20-speed-test-letters.