WAYNE — The sweet aroma of fresh, gooey, pure maple syrup wafted from Toms Creek Family Farm on Saturday as dozens of visitors packed the walls of the “sugar shack” in celebration of this year’s Mountain State Maple Days, eager to see and learn about the tree-to-bottle process.
Mountain State Maple Days, established by the West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association, works to educate people statewide about the industry, and for Toms Creek owner Greg Christian, the event is a way to encourage folks to support local producers.
“Educating as many people as we can is one of the main goals, going and showing people where their food comes from,” Christian said. “That’s been the big push that we’ve seen in our produce growing as well, and there is a big kick nationally in knowing where your food comes from.”
Toms Creek began as a cattle farm but, since transitioning to sugaring around four years ago, boasts 142 trees on site and 149 trees on another property that contribute sap to production.
Christian said the farm also specializes in value-added product, like maple cotton candy, maple cream, local bourbon maple syrup and other products to give consumers more options.
Visitors who took part in Maple Days on Saturday had the opportunity to sample syrups and cotton candy and even purchase products to take home with them.
“Value-added product is how you expand,” Christian said — and because of the topography and climate of southern West Virginia, that expansion has the potential to be huge.
Evan Nelson, lean agriculture systems specialist at the Robert C. Byrd Institute in Huntington, works with farms across the state and said the maple industry’s future is bright.
“I think the maple industry in West Virginia, in five to 10 years, I think that we can match some of the bigger industries, like in Vermont and Canada,” Nelson said. “We’re starting to figure out where our strengths are and where some of their weaknesses are.”
Nelson and RCBI, along with Marshall University and other entities, have also been working with Christian to bring a new profitable industry to the state — black walnut syrup.
Christian said the syrup is a novelty item and tastes like a mixture of “the walnut itself and cotton candy.”
“Hopefully we can get something going to make little producers like us get into the walnut market a lot easier,” he said.
Christian is confident in the maple market and said the number of visitors to the farm on Maple Days grows each year.
“The crowd has grown this year a pretty good bit. We’ve seen a bigger uptake this year than we did last year,” Christian said. “It’s overwhelming, but it’s been great.”
On March 21, people will have another opportunity to try the Toms Creek syrups at the Maple Days pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at Wayne United Methodist Church, and Christian said he hopes to offer other events throughout the year, such as farm-to-table meals.