HUNTINGTON — Almost 1,600 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University in May 2020.
The name and hometown, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), for Wayne County are listed below. The list of students who live in the Wayne County part of Huntington will run in The Herald-Dispatch.
The full graduation list is available at https://www.marshall.edu/ucomm/graduates-for-may-2020/.
CEREDO: Dana Sayed Maynard, Bachelor of Business Administration; Laken Amber Raychelle Wolfe, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
CRUM: Moriah Shae Corns-Stanley, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Hiram Chadwick Mahon, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Hiram Chadwick Mahon, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
DUNLOW: Tiffani Kierra Brewster, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
EAST LYNN: Tasha Bell Blackburn, Master of Arts; Autumn Paige Booton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.
FORT GAY: Rachel Noelle Doss, Master of Arts; Jonathan Michael-Lee Reed, Bachelor of Arts.
GENOA: Jessica Lee Cox, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
KENOVA: Heather Lee Boyle, Bachelor of Science; John Chapman, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jessica Paige Copley, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Malinda Beth Davis, Master of Arts; Erin Kennedy Fuller, Bachelor of Arts; Haley Nicole Harber, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Michael Paxton Hutchinson, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Hallie Morgan Knipp, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Garrett Paul Lageman, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Susan Lynn Levering, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Andrea Blake Morris, Master of Science; Shannon Blass Morrone, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Sarah Ann Nickel, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Jacob Anthony Perdue, Bachelor of Arts; Jessica Marie Saunders, Master of Social Work; Madison Hope Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Sheyenne Meredith Walker, Bachelor of Arts; Torie Madison Wellman, Bachelor of Science.
LAVALETTE: Shelby Layne Adams, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Andrew D. Boyles, Master of Arts in Teaching; Hannah Renee Coleman, Associate in Nursing; James Samuel Collins, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude; Leslie Paige Collins, Associate in Nursing; Kristen Lee Golden, Master of Social Work; Emily Nicole Marsh, Bachelor of Science; Sara Ann Merritt, Master of Arts; Logan Patrick Queen, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Garrett Rakes, Bachelor of Science; Jameson Kyle Sebastian, Doctor of Pharmacy; Jonathan Kade Sebastian, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude.
PRICHARD: Craig Gordon Fischer, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Samuel Joseph Hedrick, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Savannah Rose Holland, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Sarah Marie Stevens, Bachelor of Science; Jason Andrew Thompson, Doctor of Management Practice in Nurse Anesthesia; Shelby Breanne Wellman, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.
WAYNE: Olivia Marie Dodgion, Bachelor of Business Administration; Tyler Chase Elliott, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Cum Laude; Trevor Clayton Maynard, Associate in Nursing; Natasha Mischan Napier, Master of Science in Engineering; Savannah Grace Perry, Master of Science; Nicholas Alan Roberts, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Sara Kate Russell, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Kaitlyn Alexis Trimble, Associate in Nursing.