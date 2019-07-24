HUNTINGTON — Two recent Marshall University graduates from the College of Liberal Arts have earned the Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship, which provides $20,000 annually for up to two years for master's degree students.
Hannah Smith, who graduated last month with a degree in anthropology, will pursue a master's degree in environmental management from Duke University. Jacob Redman, a 2019 political science graduate from Marshall, will pursue a master's degree in American foreign policy and national security at American University.
Recipients of the Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship are chosen partly on the basis of demonstrating good moral character and their noteworthy record of public service and active leadership.
McQuain was a Morgantown resident and businesswoman who graduated from three West Virginia institutions and took over the presidency of Ruby Enterprises after the death of her father.
Later in life, she devoted much of her time to philanthropy and community development and service in the Morgantown area.
Smith, 23, who is from Kenova and the daughter of Todd and Cheryl Smith, earned bachelor's degrees in both anthropology and biochemistry from Marshall. She hopes to return to West Virginia and work with the government to create sustainable policy changes to better the state's environment and economy.
Redman earned his bachelor's degree in political science in May. The son of Debbie and Mark Redman of Cross Lanes, he chose American University because it has been a dream of his because of its prestige and record of service, and because it's a top 10 school in international affairs.