HUNTINGTON -- More than 1,200 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University from July to December 2019.
Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.
Here are the Wayne County graduates. (Graduates from Huntington in Wayne County were published in The Herald-Dispatch.)
DUNLOW: Tracie Danae Jarrells, Master of Arts; Cody Ryan Porter, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Angel Marie Stroud, Master of Arts.
FORT GAY: Aaron Justin Fletcher, Master of Arts; Brittney Kayleen Maynard, Bachelor of Science; Kamala Jo Messer, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Emily Makala Morgan, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Kelsey Dawn Napier, Bachelor of Science.
GENOA: Savannah Jo Holland, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Kelsey Elizabeth Sobczak, Master of Arts.
KENOVA: Makayla Shae Baisden, Associate in Nursing; Anthony Wayne Henderson, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Mary Alexis Hodge, Bachelor of Science; Ronald Kent Keyser, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Brian David Lester, Master of Science; Emily Kate Lovins, Doctor of Pharmacy; Mary Elyse Milam, Bachelor of Arts; Makenzie Rae Pennington, Associate in Nursing.
LAVALETTE: Miranda Alexis Chaffins, Associate in Nursing, Associate Honors; Kristan Lauren Davis, Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Nicole Dean, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Taylor Jordan Hensley, Bachelor of Arts; Tessa Rae Simmons, Associate in Nursing; Kevin Richard Trautwein, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
PRICHARD: Carrington Nicole Napier, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude.
WAYNE: Chelsey Nicole Adkins, Associate in Nursing; Johnathan Maxwell Booton, Associate in Nursing; Kimberly Dawn Kahle, Certificate Program; Megan Nicole McSweeney, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Jacey Elizabeth Parsons, Bachelor of Arts.