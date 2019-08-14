0814_HistCol_01_59573.jpg

Facebook Photo A grand re-opening of the Ramsdell House Civil War Home Museum and Dedication of the Ramsdell Ceredo Settlers Memorial is set for September 8, 2019. Ceremonies will begin at 3 p.m. while tours will be available throughout the day. Special guests include Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel "Woody Williams", members of the Ramsdell Family, local pastors and community leaders.

Big things are on the horizon for Ceredo and the Ramsdell House.

Over the years, the house has fallen into a bit of disrepair, especially on the interior, but those days are over.

The Ramsdell House was built in the 1850s by Zopher D. Ramsdell, a bootmaker and Army Quatermaster in the Fifth West Virginia Volunteer Infantry. The house was a final stop along the Underground Railroad, allowing escaping African Americans to cross the river into Ohio and freedom.

Thanks to the hard work of the City of Ceredo, led by new Ramsdell House director Deborah Wolfe and intern Cody Straley, the house is looking better than ever.

All of the preservation efforts will culminate on Sunday, Sept. 8, with the grand re-opening of the Ramsdell House.

The celebration of the house's history will include book singings by Delegate Robert Thompson and myself, along with an opening ceremony speech by Medal of Honor Recipient Woody Williams.

The house will also be occupied by living historians in period dress throughout the day.

Wolfe is excited for what is on the horizon for the house; she hopes to bring some commercial aspects to the home, including a book and gift shop on the premises. The big and most exciting news though comes from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, renovating a historic home properly doesn't come cheap, but the Division of Culture and History stepped up to the plate and has approved the Ramsdell House for grants to help properly preserve the Ceredo Landmark.

The dedication begins at 3 p.m., but the house will be open all afternoon for citizens to explore and talk to authors and historians.

Matthew A. Perry is a history teacher at C-K Middle and writes about the odd side of history at www.theoddpast.com.

