WAYNE – The building which houses Wayne Water and Sewer as well as Town Hall will be closed to the public until Thursday, at least.
According to Mayor Danny Grace, the closing is precaution to keep the community safe.
"We are living in unprecedented times, when I took office almost three years ago I never thought that I'd be dealing with our current situation. BUT WE ARE," he said. "As a precaution I am closing the entire office at town hall until Thursday. If you have an emergency or need to report a water outage I will be taking calls from the shop area or you can message me until this time. I appreciate your understanding and patience through this difficult time."
Those who need to pay bills can still submit those in the slot in the door, by phone or online.
Also as an extra step to keep workers safe, the Public Service Commission reccomends Wayne not read meters in person at this time.
"The PSC has recommended that we do not read water meters this month due to the current Covid 19 pandemic," Grace said. "Water bills will be going out on April 24 will be estimated. These estimates are performed by customers' last 6-month average bill. Thanks for your understanding. Please stay safe my friends."
Grace has been vocal in the need to stay home during exective orders from the Governor, urging Wayne residents to only make essential trips to anywhere within Town limits.
Wayne Walmart is also follow precautions as customers have been seen waiting in line after the company announced store policy changes that limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once. The changes came over a week ago.
“Starting Saturday, stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store’s capacity,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., said in a company statement released Friday.
To manage this restriction, associates at stores will mark a line at a single-entry door, which in most cases is the grocery entrance, and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one by one and counted, Smith said.
“Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store — especially before it opens in the morning,” Smith said. “Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a ‘one-out-one-in’ basis.”
There were also changes made regarding shopping inside the store.
“We’ll also institute one-way movement through our aisles next week in a number of our stores, using floor markers and direction from associates,” Smith said in the statement. “We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.
“We’ll continue to put signage inside our stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing — especially in lines. And once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.”
Smith says the decision to make changes came after reports that some behaviors in the store were putting undue risk to others.
“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” Smith said. “We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines. We’re also seeing states and municipalities set varying policies regarding crowd control, which has created some confusion regarding shopping.”
Smith said as the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, the company’s leaders and operations teams will continue to listen to advice from medical experts, associates and customers.
“We will consider how we can best serve people while helping slow the spread of the virus,” Smith said. “The health and safety of our associates and customers is what matters the most.”
Other public places strictly enforcing distance rules include U.S. Postal Offices, pharmacies and more.