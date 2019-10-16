Two separate acts of vandalism at Wayne Park over the past week have left town officials in Wayne puzzled as they dig for more information on the incidents.
A grill was removed from the ground and one picnic table was damaged at Wayne Park as a result of vandalism Mayor Danny Grace said occurred on two different days over the past week.
“We don’t have any leads on anything just yet, but we’ll find out. It’ll come to light eventually,” Grace said. “I’d say this occurrence is more random than anything because we’ve never had any problems at all down at the park.”
He said officials discovered the damaged picnic table while getting ready for the Wayne Fall Festival, which was held over the weekend. Grace said there have been conflicting stories about when the grill was uprooted from ground but believes it happened Sunday evening.
“It looks like somebody might have tied something to the grill and used a vehicle to pull it out of the ground. Whatever happened to the picnic table was done before the weekend and it was already damaged,” Grace said.
The vandalism doesn’t leave much of a mess and won’t cost the city a great deal of money to repair, but Grace said it’s the principle of the matter.
“The picnic table will probably cost a couple hundred dollars to replace and we’ll pour some concrete and get the grill back in the ground, but it’s just aggravating when you try hard to make your community better and someone comes along and tears things up like this.”
Anyone with information on the recent vandalism is asked to contact Mayor Danny Grace on Facebook or call Wayne Town Hall at 304-272-3851.