HUNTINGTON — Running through Oct. 3, McDonald’s restaurants across the Huntington area will offer customers the chance to “round up” to raise money through their drive-thrus for local Ronald McDonald House Charities.
This initiative is aimed at offsetting the loss in funding and donations local RMHC chapters have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each time someone orders through the drive-thru, they will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or choose to give $1, $3 or $5 for RMHC.
Local McDonald’s restaurants will engage in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most donations for RMHC in order to reach their goal of $1 million across the markets in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania, southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee to support their local RMHC houses.
“As longtime supporters of RMHC, we know the work they do is critical in our community,” local McDonald’s owner-operator Laurie Strahler said in a news release. “I’m proud we can join together to provide this kind of assistance.”
The RMHC of Huntington provides a supportive “home away from home” for families and their children who are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals. They provide guest families with all the comforts of home — plus a local support network — so they can focus on their child’s healing.
“Support from McDonald’s customers plays a critical role in allowing us to serve families staying at local Ronald McDonald Houses while their children receive life-saving medical treatment,” said Jaye Toler, director of development at RMHC of Huntington, in the release. “The pandemic hasn’t slowed the need for the kind of assistance we provide, and we’re so grateful for the community’s continued support through rounding up their bill at McDonald’s.”