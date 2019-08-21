The Wayne County News
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - At a meeting on July 24, the Board of Directors of the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) granted continuing accreditation to the EMS - Paramedic program at Mountwest Community and Technical College in Huntington, West Virginia.
The CAAHEP Board acted upon the accreditation recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (CoAEMSP).
Through the accreditation process, which includes a thorough review of the program, curriculum, resources, faculty and staff, as well as a site visit of the program, the EMS - Paramedic program at Mountwest Community and Technical College was determined to be in substantial compliance with the nationally-approved Standards and Guidelines for educational programs as established by the EMS - Paramedic profession.
The Paramedic is an allied health professional whose primary focus is to provide advanced emergency medical care for critical and emergent patients who access the emergency medical system.
"I am proud of our program and our students. We are looking forward to the continued success of the program." Edward L. Bays, EMS Education Director for Mountwest, said.
CAAHEP accredits more than 2,200 educational programs that prepare health professionals in 32 different disciplines. Accreditation is one step in a process that is meant to protect the public and ensure a supply of qualified health care professionals. For more information about CAAHEP and accreditation, visit www.caahep.org .
For information on the EMS - Paramedic program at Mountwest Community and Technical College, visit www.mctc.edu.