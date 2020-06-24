Allison Paige Gilkerson
Wayne High School
Our Beautiful Allie, you are God’s gift to us… Our Pride and Joy .. OUR MIRACLE!! You are such a inspiration to so many and we are so proud to call you our daughter. We admire your strength and determination. You have fought so hard and have NEVER GIVEN UP! Keep looking toward God and always remember With God All Things Are Possible! We love you more than words can describe!!
Your #1 fans — Dad and Mom Norma
Chylee Megan Straley
Spring Valley High School
Chylee, We are so proud of you and all your accomplishments! You have such determination and a big heart, we can’t wait to see what your future holds! We love you baby girl!
Daddy, Momma, and Cody
Elizabeth Ann Queen
Wayne High School
We are so proud of you and all of your accomplishments! You have excelled both academically and on the softball field, always pushing yourself to be the best that you can be. You are inspiring with your giving heart, compassion, and determination. Once you have set your mind to something, you go after it and you achieve it! We believe in you and we know that you will achieve all of your dreams. Although we wish time would not have gone so quickly, we genuinely look forward to this next chapter in your life. We know that you will do great things in this life and you make us proud every single day! Congratulations, Elizabeth. We love you!
Love, Mom, Dad, & Owen
Brianna Shea Frye
Spring Valley High School
We are so very proud of you and your accomplishments. Let God lead your footsteps to a bright and beautiful future. We love you beyond words.
Your family, Jennifer & Billy Caleb,Jessica, Aurora and Hunner Jacob,Mallory, Maverick and Gunner
Griffin Ward Eldridge
Wayne High School
Griffin, We are all so proud of you, me especially. You have always been such a joyful part of my life. You have the biggest heart of any human put on this earth. You have succeeded through school with outstanding grades and a phenomenal football career. I know that whatever you set your mind to you will ALWAYS achieve it. The sky is the limit for you bub. You have turned out to be an outstanding young man. Good luck on your journey and making your dreams come true. We all love you Griffin!
Love, Mom, Dad, Nana, Pawpaw, Grammy, Tanner, and Zander
Kolby Wayne Stiltner
Wayne High School
To say this is bitter sweet is an understatement! Put a BIG SMILE On your face and try to make this your happy day. I know your unseen Angel (Sissy) is right there beside you. WOW A Senior! We are so proud of the young man you have became. God gave us one of the best! We are so proud of your BIG HEART! You’re a friend to the less fortunate, mentally challenged, you respect your elders, and most of all you love God and the church. Follow God and I’m sure He will lead you to a happy life. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you. Love you so much!
Mom, Dad, Kristen, Grandmom, Pap, and Mamaw Eula
Nicholas Glen Adkins
Wayne High School
So here we are, Graduation time. We could not be prouder of you! It has caused so many emotions. We are proud, happy, and sad all at the same time. We see you doing such great things. You are such a wise, intelligent young man. This has been a unique Senior year! But we know God Still has great plans in your future. Keep in mind, even though it has been a rough year, CLASS OF 2020 HAS MADE HISTORY!
Love Mom, Dad, and Evan
Will Beckett
Spring Valley High School
We are so proud of the young man you’ve become and can’t wait to see the awesome things you do. Our wish is for you to be happy and successful in whatever path you choose. Dream big because the sky is the limit. In the immortal words of Dr. Seuss~
“You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!”
Love, Mom and Maurice
Joshua Harrold
Spring Valley High School
Josh, we are so proud of you and we are very excited for the next chapter in your journey of life. Wishing you the best of luck!
Love, Dad, Mom, Justin, and Jonah
James Rodger Workman 3rd
Wayne High School
James has worked hard, he loves welding, took it 2 yrs, and the teacher, he had hoped to be a mentor for the welding class this year but Rona stepped in and that didn’t happen, now he is on his way to greatness as he enters adult hood, we are so proud of the young man he has become, his Dad is his biggest fan and supporter, I know that whatever life brings to the table you will no doubt persevere , there aren’t enough words to express how proud of you, me and your Dad, Haylie, Jon Jon and your Mom are, we love you. Cheers to the next chapter of your life, make it memorable
Nicolas Trevor Boone
Wayne High School
Congratulations! You did it! Be proud of your accomplishment. This is the end of your journey in high school and the start of your journey into adulthood. We are all excited to see what the future holds for you. You will be great at anything you set your mind to. You are the greatest son and papson our family could have. We love you very much.
Mom, Dad, Mamaw and Papaw
Jillian “Maddie” Nicholson
Spring Valley High School
Congrats on working hard to finish your senior year strong. We are so proud of you graduating with very high honors and a senior salute award, just to name a few. This season has prepared you for most anything life will send you. We love you and want you to know WE CELEBRATE MADDIE! Can’t wait to see what your future holds.
Love, Your Family
Makayla Lynn Hood
Wayne High School
We are super proud of our graduate! Makayla mom, dad and the rest of your family couldn’t be anymore proud of you. You always have the best heart! Following your dreams is something we know you can do. When you was a little tiny girl you decided you wanted to be a orthodontist and are still following that dream. We are so excited to see where you go in life and all the great things you will do. Always remember you can do ANYTHING you set your mind to.
We love you baby girl!
Wyat Draper
Wayne High School
Wyat has maintained a 4.0 GPA through out school. He is a member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Engineering CTE. He ran 2 years of track and 4 years of cross country. He will be attending Marshall University this fall where he was accepted into the Engineering Program. We are very proud of the young man you have become and are excited to see the next chapter in your life.
Love Your Parents Clint & Ashley and sister BayLee Draper
Jamison Maynard
Wayne High School
This is not the high school ending you, nor we, had in mind; however, it is one we will always remember. You have worked hard and deserve the best! Dream BIG kid! We are so very proud of you! “Things turn out best for the people who make the best out of the way things turn out.”
We love you!
Dad, Mom, Ryan, and Halle
Savannah Jayde Rice
Wayne High School
I’m so proud of you! I love you!
Love, Mom
Joshua Hugh Merritt
Wayne High School
Joshua, words can’t adequately describe how proud your Dad and I are of you. Thirteen years went too fast, even though we held onto and cherished every minute. We have no doubt you’ll achieve everything you put your mind to, that’s just who you are. Enjoy this next chapter and keep God first and the rest will fall into place. Thank you for being the most amazing, sweet, caring son any parent could have wished for. We love you to Heaven and back. Congratulations, we love you.
Mom and Dad
Shelby Ann Chafin
Wayne High School
We love you Shelby Ann Chafin. We are so proud of you. We are so glad that you go to church. Dad, Mom and your two sisters are happy for you to go to college this fall. We will miss you not being home. But we know you have a good boyfriend and his family loves you as much as we do. You worked so hard and kept your grades up thru this. You have set a good sample for your two sisters. P.S. WE LOVE SO MUCH
Lexie Leonard
Spring Valley High School
We are so proud of you and your many academic accomplishments! You are so very intelligent and a hard worker. More importantly, we are proud of your Christian character, your sense of responsibility, and for being our most dependable kid! We don’t know what we’d do without you.
We love you! Dad, Mom, Kaleb, Roxie, Everleigh, and Landry
Samuel Edward Adkins
Spring Valley High School
Amazing son, wonderful brother, outstanding athlete, dedicated scholar, graduating with very high honors, destined for greatness.
We are so proud of you and all that you have accomplished. Your journey forward is limitless!
We love you! Mom and Dad, Max, Jack, Tate and Lilly
Javan Scott Christian
Wayne High School
May you live your life with purpose. Find happiness, but learn contentment. See the best in others, and inspire them to reach it. May you practice integrity and forgive mistakes-even your own. Love your family, respect others, honor our country, and worship God. May you live your life so you can be as proud of it as we are of you.
Dad and Mom
Abigail Browning
Spring Valley High School
Congratulations Abby! Have confidence in all you do, and you will do big things!
Love, Mom and Dad
Clayton Sharp
Spring Valley High School
Behind you, all your memories. Before you, all your dreams. Around you, all who love you. Within you, all you need. “ -unknown
Love Mom, Dad, Cody & Chloe
Grayson Smith
Wayne High School
Grayson we are so proud of you and all you have accomplished. Believe that you can achieve anything! We wish you all the best in all that you do!
Love, Mom & Dad