WAYNE — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) visited Zim’s Bagging in Prichard and Blue Acre Appalachian Aquaponics in Kermit last week.
At Zim’s Bagging, Miller learned how they are producing plastic bags, bubble sheets and pouches, film-foam pouches, and other flexible packaging for goods distributed throughout the world.
This small business is creating modern jobs in the e-commerce space and innovative solutions in West Virginia’s manufacturing industry. Last week, Congresswoman Miller announced a $1.5 million grant for the Prichard Waterline and Extension Project, which will improve the waterline between the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility and the Prichard Industrial Park. It will bring significantly benefit to Zim’s Bagging.
To end the week, Congresswoman Miller received a sneak peek tour of the newly developed Blue Acre Appalachian Aquaponics. Restored from mine land, this site is now growing a sustainable commercial amount of vegetables and fish to supply groceries stores and restaurants throughout West Virginia with healthy food options. Redeveloping and repurposing land to benefit local communities is a key step towards revitalizing and modernizing West Virginia’s economy.
“Zim’s Bagging and Blue Acre Appalachian Aquaponics are West Virginia success stories that we can use as models as we continue to diversify our economy,” said Congresswoman Miller. “Through job creation and increased investment, these two small businesses are providing modern opportunities like sustainable farming and access into the e-commerce space.”