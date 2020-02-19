JENNIES CREEK — A Mingo County man died late Saturday night after the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway in Wayne County.

Sam “Puddin” Spaulding, 32, of Kermit was thrown from the vehicle after it ran off Jennies Creek Road, which is near the Mingo County line, just after 11 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police.

Spaulding was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said no other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.

Spaulding was a graduate of Tug Valley High School.

