BARBOURSVILLE — Who says science isn’t fun? Certainly not Jason Lindsey.
This meteorologist and acclaimed science educator will bring his special brand, Hooked on Science, to the Huntington Mall on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Lindsey, a.k.a. “Mr. Science,” will perform five kid-friendly science shows in the mall’s Center Court from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While admission to the Hooked on Science shows is free, space is limited in observation of public health guidelines. In accordance with Gov. Jim Justice’s emergency order, face coverings will be required for all spectators over the age of 9. Non-related individuals are asked to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from each other.
Lindsey is a nationally recognized STEM educator, science multimedia journalist, digital meteorologist and author. He’s appeared on the NBC Today Show, Fox & Friends, RFT-TV, WeatherNation, and television stations across the United States, getting America “hooked on science.”
Over the past 12 years, he has visited hundreds of schools exposing thousands of kids to hands-on science.
His family-friendly, teacher-approved science experiments encourage his audience to take something away from the show and do at home with the entire family. For more information, visit hookedonscience.org.