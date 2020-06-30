West Virginia has gone through many boom-and-bust coal cycles, and current data shows the industry in decline at an even faster pace due to COVID-19.
This year, U.S. coal consumption is set to decline by more than 23% and the closure of more coal facilities will likely be accelerated by COVID-19 and the economic decline, according to national reports.
In West Virginia, the decline is worse.
Last week, a virtual meeting on West Virginia’s economy was hosted by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research (BBER) at West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics.
John Deskins, BBER director, said coal production in West Virginia had dropped 30% since the pandemic started.
“Coal production in January was in the mid-90 ton range and is now in the mid-60 ton range,” he said. “This is a real punch in the gut to West Virginia’s economy, and we don’t know how long this will last.”
On Monday, Brandon Dennison, CEO of Coalfield Development Corporation in Wayne, participated in the unveiling of a National Economic Transition (NET) platform, which offered solutions to the ongoing transition away from coal.
“The NET platform represents a bold vision for coal communities across the country,” Dennison said.
To address the issue, the NET platform urges national leaders to invest in the development of a national transition program built on seven pillars of policy recommendations. Those include proposals to develop local leadership and capacity to lead the transition; to support of local small businesses and entrepreneurship; suggestions to provide a bridge for workers to quality and family-sustaining jobs; to reclaim, remediate, and reuse coal sites; to improve physical and social infrastructure, including public health and education systems; to hold coal companies accountable during bankruptcies; and to create entities to coordinate transition-related programs and equip communities with the resources they need.
The NET platform was crafted by local, tribal and labor leaders living and working in coal communities, along with non-profit sector partners, during a year-long collaboration led by the Just Transition Fund.
“From Appalachia to western tribal lands, the families and workers in America’s coalfields and coal plants fueled the greatest economic expansion our country has ever witnessed,” said Heidi Binko, executive director of the Just Transition Fund. “As coal declines, these communities deserve the investment they need to make a just and fair transition to a brighter economic future. As the pandemic hastens coal’s decline, there’s no time to waste. Federal decision-makers must embrace this plan, invest in our transitioning coal communities, and help families and workers build a brighter future.”
“This vision came to be from the bottom up, unlike so many other top-down policy efforts of years past,” Dennison added.
Dennison said the NET platform gives leaders the opportunity to help address these challenges in coal communities by enacting solutions that local leaders already know work.
“Coal communities can be the leader of our country’s transition to a newer, cleaner, fairer economy,” Dennison said. “All we need is investment to do so. NET represents the best chance yet to position our communities as the vanguard of the climate resilient economy our planet desperately needs.”
The full platform and executive summary can be found online at https://nationaleconomictransition.org/.