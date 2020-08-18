WAYNE — The start of the academic year will undoubtedly look and feel different when students return to school on Sept. 8, but approximately 30 percent of students in Wayne County won’t be in the school building when that happens.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said nearly 2,000 of the 6,700 students in the district will begin the school year in an entirely virtual school format. The option was given to parents and students after the Board of Education approved a blended learning model in July which gives students two days of in-person instruction and three days of distance learning.
Alexander said county administrators and the Board of Education will rely on the color-coded state metric system, analyzing the data collected to make an informed decision before making changes to their return to school plan for the second grading period.
“The ultimate goal is to return to five days of in-person instruction. October 2 is our target date to make a decision for the second six weeks, which begins Oct. 12. That decision will be based on how things went over the four weeks leading up to that date,” Alexander said.
“Have we had to shutdown school? Have we had to shut down classrooms? That’s what we’re looking to see and we’ll look at other places that did open up five days a week to see how it worked there,” he said.
At the end of the first grading period, students who have chosen virtual school will be given the opportunity to return to a blended model or five-day instruction if the county moves in that direction.
All students, even those enrolled in virtual school, will be eligible for meal pickup provided but the county’s Food Service Program. All parents must register for pickup on the districts website prior to the pick-up date to ensure their meals are ready.
Meals for registered students will be available for pick up between 11:30 and 12:30 each Wednesday, beginning Sept. 16. The first week off school will operate under a modified pickup schedule because of Labor Day and other regulations, Brenda Arrowood, Director of Food Services stated in a release.
Meals during the first week of school will be made available on Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 12:30-1:30, but will return to a regular schedule in each of the following weeks.
Students who are attending on the blended learning schedule will be eligible to pick up three days worth of meals each week, with the other two meals being provided on the days they are in the school building. Virtual students will be eligible to receive five days of meals.
Parents that have students in multiple school may choose one school location for the student meal pickup. Individuals who register once will automatically be continued to the next week unless they inform administrators otherwise.