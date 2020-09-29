KENOVA — The success and rich history of the old Ceredo-Kenova High School is not easily forgotten but a new project that sits on the corner of 8th Street and U.S. Route 60 in Kenova is bringing pieces of that history back to life.
Construction began earlier this month at the site of what will be a monument paying tribute to the former C-K High School which closed its doors more than two decades ago.
“At the center of it, the wall is going to be about 13 feet tall and maybe about 10 feet tall when you get out to the sides of it. It will have architectural elements of the old buildings that were Kenova Elementary and the old high school,” said Ric Griffith, who has organized and taken the lead on the project.
“I love history,” he added. “That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to do this.”
On Monday morning, a fleet of trucks poured cement for the base of the monument. Griffith said the finished product will be able to be seen from the Rt. 60 going in both directions and will bear the names of each Ceredo-Kenova Elementary, CKHS and Ward-Craycraft Stadium.
“We’re pouring the footer now and have the block to anchor it down and then we’re matching the brick with the elementary school and we have bricks and stonework from both of the old schools,” Griffith said, “including the CKHS cornerstone that was there when they opened the building in 1921.”
In the future, Griffith said he hopes to include signage and pictures paying homage to the history of the community, the schools and the CK Wonders football championship teams at the monument. Surrounding the wall will be a flower bed, additional lighting and flags.