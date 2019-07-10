Meeting on Naloxone program cancelled
WAYNE — The Wayne County Prevention Coalition will be rescheduling a meeting that was set for Wednesday, July 10 at 1 p.m. at Wayne County Health Department.
The meeting was meant for any Wayne County stake holders that would be a good distributor of Naloxone or want to learn more about the Naloxone Dissemination Program for Wayne County, however something came up.
There is no word on when the meeting will be rescheduled.
FGHSAA gold tournament set
FORT GAY — The FGHSAA Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament, the main annual fundraiser for the FGHS Memorial Scholarship Fund, is set for Aug. 30 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and tee off at 9 am.
Those willing to help fundraising efforts can help by entering a golf team in the tournament, sponsoring a golf hole for $100, donating a raffle item, or volunteering at the tournament. Contact Tim Preston 606-483-0945 to get your team signed up.
Westmoreland meeting scheduled for July 15
HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet on Monday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Woman's Club building located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the Camden Road United Bank.
Captain Mike Chornobay, Huntington Police Department, will present the Active Shooter training "Run, Hide, Fight." Adults and teens are invited to attend this important training. Open to the Public. Neighborhood Watch signs will be available for purchase or free replacement of old ones. For more information, call 304-429-2428.
Operation Christmas Child meeting set
KENOVA — The Huntington WV area Operation Christmas Child will be hosting an event featuring full circle speaker, Hermann Finch at Kenova First Baptist Church on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.