FGHSAA gold tournament set
FORT GAY — The FGHSAA Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament, the main annual fundraiser for the FGHS Memorial Scholarship Fund, is set for Aug. 30 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and tee off at 9 am.
Those willing to help fundraising efforts can help by entering a golf team in the tournament, sponsoring a golf hole for $100, donating a raffle item, or volunteering at the tournament. Contact Tim Preston 606-483-0945 to get your team signed up.
73rd Hatten Family Reunion set
CEREDO — The 73rd annual Hatten Reunion will be hosted Sunday, Aug. 4 at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School.
All family and friends are welcome. Please bring food items for your family and one guest. Registration starts at 11a.m. Buffet style dining will start at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Theresa Hatten Jackson 606-928-8312.