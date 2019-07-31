Local residents earn degrees from WGU
SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university held its 70th (Orlando, Florida); 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); and 72nd (Anaheim, California) commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.
— Angela Chaffin of Fort Gay (25514) has earned her Master of Education, Instructional Design
— Westley Johnston of Huntington (25701) has earned his Bachelor of Science, Network Operations and Security
WGU has recognized 13,244 undergraduate and 8,930 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees in the last six months. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 4 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 7 months.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter; allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.
FGHSAA gold tournament set
FORT GAY — The FGHSAA Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament, the main annual fundraiser for the FGHS Memorial Scholarship Fund, is set for Aug. 30 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and tee off at 9 a.m.
Those willing to help fundraising efforts can help by entering a golf team in the tournament, sponsoring a golf hole for $100, donating a raffle item, or volunteering at the tournament. Contact Tim Preston 606-483-0945 to get your team signed up.
73rd Hatten Family Reunion set
CEREDO —The 73rd annual Hatten Reunion will be hosted Sunday, Aug. 4, at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School.
All family and friends are welcome. Please bring food items for your family and one guest. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Buffet style dining will start at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Theresa Hatten Jackson 606-928-8312.
Dreamland Pool in Kenova sets closing date for summer
KENOVA — Dreamland Pool in Kenova will close its summer season on Sunday, Aug. 11, according to Mayor Tim Bias. 2019 Doggy Day Swim at Dreamland Pool will be held on Sunday August 18 from noon to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the City of Kenova ans Tri-State K-9 Services. The cost is $5 per dog.
4-H Air Rifle team honored by commissioners
WAYNE — Two members of the West Virginia 4-H Air Rifle team were recently recognized by the Wayne County Commission. Andrew Kelley, Chase Smith, and head coach Bruce Crockett helped lead the team to a 5th place finish nationally out of 19 teams, which is the highest placing of any WV 4-H Air Rifle team. Two other team members, not present at the meeting, were Justuce Kirkland and Brandon Scamehorn were from Marshall County.