Man arrested in Kenova with 450 doses of meth
KENOVA — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said officers found a man in possession of about “450 doses” of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop Sunday.
Nathan Michael Wilds, 33, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, altered Sudafed or precursors, and being a fugitive from justice. The fugitive charge stems from a warrant in Kentucky.
Wilds is currently housed at Western Regional Jail. Bond was not set.
Three arrested in West Huntington raids
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department netted three arrests Thursday in two drug raids in West Huntington.
According to city communications director Bryan Chambers, the first raid was conducted around 7 a.m. Thursday at 2004 Jefferson Ave. The operation led to the arrest of Virginia Stamper, 42, who was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police found a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
The second raid was conducted around 8 a.m. at 1304 Jefferson Ave. Lyndell Boling, 37, and Shawn Gilkerson, 39, were found inside the home with around 300 grams of suspected heroin, more than $18,000 in cash and two firearms.
Both Boling and Gilkerson were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Dinner to support Ceredo emergency services
CEREDO — The Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with local eatery Rocco’s tor the 20th annual Sunday dinner with Rocco to raise funds for improved emergency services.
This year’s Sunday dinner with Rocco will be conducted on Sunday, October 25 at the main Ceredo VFD station, on 700 “B” Street.
Dinner will be served from 11a.m. to 5 p.m. The menu will consist of Rocco’s famous spaghetti, bread and dessert. The price for each dinner is $5.00.
Due to COVID-19, there will be drive thru, take out, and delivery.
“We are pleased to team up with Rocco for the annual Sunday dinner,” Juanita Wilson, EMS Director of Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department said. “Rocco’s culinary skills are legendary in the Tri-State. This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy Rocco’s spaghetti dinner and benefit the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department.”
Please call 304-453-4808 for more information.
Branches hosting virtual events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
HUNTINGTON — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter is hosting virtual, socially distanced events throughout October, which is recognized nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Community members can take part in the events by wearing purple and participating in a photo challenge on Instagram by using #DVAM2020 or #StyleItInViolet. They may also submit a design for the T-shirt contest through Oct. 31 and register for “Meet the Advocate” events in Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties.
In addition, Branches will provide free community training during a seminar at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, that focuses on how to support a colleague or co-worker who might be experiencing domestic violence.
Branches Domestic Violence Shelter is located in Huntington and provides services to individuals affected by domestic violence and human trafficking.
For more information or to register for the events, visit www.branchesdvs.org.