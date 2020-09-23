Educational outreach conference to be virtual
The 2020 State Community Educational Outreach Service Conference will be hosted virtually starting October 6, followed with classes every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday through October 22.
Classes will be offered twice a day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will feature educational lessons, food demonstrations, wellness topics, crafts and much more taught by WVU Extension faculty from across the state.
The conference is FREE and open to CEOS members as well as adults interested in the classes.
CEOS is an organization that focuses on community service, continuing education and leadership. Register online at https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eyQfPZofbqDngkB
If you have questions or would like to request a conference schedule and list of classes, please contact Cathy Smith, Program Assistant at the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.
Wayne Democratic Executive Committee to meet on Sept. 26
WAYNE — The Wayne County Democratic Executive Committee will have a meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, at the Wayne County Courthouse.
HELP304 launches emotional strength line
Are you or your loved ones feeling anxious, overwhelmed or emotionally exhausted? First Choice Services has launched a new 24/7 emotional strength helpline called HELP304 to help navigate these uncertain and unprecedented times.
Available via phone, text, or online chat, professional crisis counselors are trained to listen and help you find the way forward with stress-management strategies as well as community resources and referrals. Talk to someone who cares and can help today.
Contact the helpline via phone or text at 877-HELP304 (877-435-7304).