Hospice rummage sale set for Aug. 28-30
WAYNE - Wayne County Hospice will be hosting a fundraising rummage sale on Aug. 28, 29, and 30 in the parking lot of the facility, located on U.S. 152.
The sale will feature clothes, toys, household items and other miscellaneous items.
It will run from 8 a.m. to
4 p.m. each day.
FGHSAA golf
tourney set for Aug. 30
FORT GAY - The FGHSAA Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament, the main annual fundraiser for the FGHS Memorial Scholarship Fund, is set for Aug. 30 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and tee off at 9 a.m.
Those willing to help fundraising efforts can help by entering a golf team in the tournament, sponsoring a golf hole for $100, donating a raffle item, or volunteering at the tournament. Contact Tim Preston 606-483-0945 to get your team signed up.
Fort Gay alumni
dinner set for Aug. 31
FORT GAY - The Fort Gay Area Woman's Club is hosting its annual Fort Gay Alumni Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 31 beginning at 6 p.m.
The price is $12 per person. It will be hosted in the cafeteria at the Fort Gay Pre K -8 school. The dinner not only allows for homemade food and fellowship with former classmates, it also helps the Woman's Club raise money for its scholarship fund.
There will be prizes given away throughout the evening.
For more information, contact Twila Ratliff, President of the Woman's Club 304-416-4653.