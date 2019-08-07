3 arrested on separate drug charges
WAYNE — Three people were arrested on drug charges in separate investigations, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department said last week.
According to police, investigators with the department's Drug Enforcement Unit made the arrests in the Westmoreland, Echo and Lavalette areas of the county.
Herman "Dre" Bethea of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession with intent to deliver; Mary Marcum of Fort Gay, was charged with possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered and Jonathan McClellan of East Lynn, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered.
Longaberger Basket Bingo planned
HUNTINGTON — A Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo fundraiser will take place to benefit Honor Flight Huntington at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at HIMG (enter in back at Door P). Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start promptly at 6. Cost is $20 for 20 games; pay at door. Door prizes, raffle basket, 50/50. Refreshments available for purchase. Contact Patty Dickey at 304-208-1200 for more information.
Dreamland Pool in Kenova sets closing date for summer
KENOVA — Dreamland Pool in Kenova will close its summer season on Sunday, Aug. 11, according to Mayor Tim Bias. 2019 Doggy Day Swim at Dreamland Pool will be held on Sunday Aug. 18 from noon to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the City of Kenova ans Tri-State K-9 Services. The cost is $5 per dog.
FGHSAA gold tournament set
FORT GAY — The FGHSAA Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament, the main annual fundraiser for the FGHS Memorial Scholarship Fund, is set for Aug. 30 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and tee off at 9 a.m.
Those willing to help fundraising efforts can help by entering a golf team in the tournament, sponsoring a golf hole for $100, donating a raffle item, or volunteering at the tournament. Contact Tim Preston 606-483-0945 to get your team signed up.
Kenova Taco Bell hosting supply drive
KENOVA — The Kenova Taco Bell is hosting a "Back 2 School Supply Drive" and will be accepting donations for school supplies until August 16.
The supplies will be used to fill book bags that will be given to students at the Ceredo Kenova Elementary School and Ceredo Kenova Middle School.
Anyone interested can bring in donations anytime and can also draw for a prize.
Contact Eddie Short or Roxanna Cooper at 304-453-1000 with any questions.
You can also find the restaurant on Facebook at facebook.com/KenovaTB.