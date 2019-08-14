Kenova Taco Bell hosting supply drive
KENOVA - The Kenova Taco Bell is hosting a "Back 2 School Supply Drive" and will be accepting donations for school supplies until August 16.
The supplies will be used to fill book bags that will be given to students at the Ceredo Kenova Elementary School and Ceredo Kenova Middle School.
Anyone interested can bring in donations anytime and can also draw for a prize.
Contact Eddie Short or Roxanna Cooper at 304-453-1000 with any questions.
You can also find the restaurant on Facebook at facebook.com/KenovaTB.
Westmoreland group
to meet Monday
HUNTINGTON - The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Westmoreland Woman's Club building, located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the Camden Road United Bank.
The association will host an indoor picnic, with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams as special guest. The meeting is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 304-429-2428.
FGHSAA gold tournament set
FORT GAY - The FGHSAA Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament, the main annual fundraiser for the FGHS Memorial Scholarship Fund, is set for Aug. 30 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and tee off at 9 a.m.
Those willing to help fundraising efforts can help by entering a golf team in the tournament, sponsoring a golf hole for $100, donating a raffle item, or volunteering at the tournament. Contact Tim Preston 606-483-0945 to get your team signed up.
Dreamland Pool to
host dog swim day
KENOVA - Dreamland Pool in Kenova will host the 2019 Doggy Day Swim at Dreamland Pool on Sunday, Aug. 18 from noon to 3 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the City of Kenova and Tri-State K-9 Services.
The cost is $5 per dog.