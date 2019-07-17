Man arrested with meth in underwear
WAYNE - A man was arrested over the weekend after a police investigation uncovered a Detroit man transporting Crystal Methamphetamine in his underwear.
According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West arrested Shannon Michael Williams, of Detroit, in the Lavalette area of Wayne County.
Police said during the drug investigation, a large quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine was recovered from Williams. He was transporting it in his underwear.
Woman's Club to host rummage, hot dog sell
HUNTINGTON - The Westmoreland Woman's Club will hold its biggest rummage and hot dog sale of the year on July 19 and 20 at the Westmoreland Woman's Club at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the Camden Road United Bank.
Rummage sale hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Sale of two hots dogs, chips and a dessert for $5 will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
73rd Hatten
Family Reunion set
CEREDO - The 73rd Annual Hatten Reunion will be hosted Sunday, August 4 at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School.
All family and friends are welcome. Please bring food items for your family and one guest.
Registration starts at 11a.m. Buffet style dining will start at 1:00 p.m.
For more information, contact Theresa Hatten Jackson 606-928-8312.
FGHSAA gold tournament set
FORT GAY - The FGHSAA Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament, the main annual fundraiser for the FGHS Memorial Scholarship Fund, is set for Aug. 30 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and tee off at 9 am.
Those willing to help fundraising efforts can help by entering a golf team in the tournament, sponsoring a golf hole for $100, donating a raffle item, or volunteering at the tournament. Contact Tim Preston 606-483-0945 to get your team signed up.