Annual cemetery meeting to take place
The annual Jones Chapel cemetery meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept, 8, on Big Laurel Creek. There will be lunch served after the worship service. The road should be in good shape. Everybody welcome. For more information call 304-544-9640.
WHS to run shuttle for football home opener
WAYNE — Wayne High School administration announced Monday afternoon that a shuttle bus will be available for public use before and after the Wayne Pioneers home opening football game against the Spring Valley Timberwolves. The shuttle will transport people from the Walmart parking lot and Wayne Elementary School to the high school. Parking on the Walmart lot is available on the end of the lot closest to Davita Kidney Dialysis Center. You may also park at WES. The shuttle will run from 5:30 p.m. to kickoff and then again after the game, but will not run during the contest.
Kenova donates to shelter after successful K9 service dog swim
KENOVA — Representatives from Dreamland Pool and Kenova Mayor Tim Bias presented the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter with a check on Friday, Aug. 23, after raising money at the 2019 K9 Service dog swim at the pool earlier in August.
Bias said there were 176 dogs that swam during the day raising a total of $880 for the animal shelter.
"I don't know if they had donated to the shelter before but we decided that's what we would do this year," he said. "The day really was a big success. You would have thought we were open for business by how full the parking lot was."
Hospice rummage sale set for Aug. 28-30
WAYNE — Wayne County Hospice will be hosting a fundraising rummage sale on Aug. 28, 29, and 30 in the parking lot of the facility, located on U.S. 152.
The sale will feature clothes, toys, household items and other miscellaneous items.
It will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
FGHSAA golf tourney set for Aug. 30
FORT GAY — The FGHSAA Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament, the main annual fundraiser for the FGHS Memorial Scholarship Fund, is set for Aug. 30 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and tee off at 9 a.m.
Those willing to help fundraising efforts can help by entering a golf team in the tournament, sponsoring a golf hole for $100, donating a raffle item, or volunteering at the tournament. Contact Tim Preston 606-483-0945 to get your team signed up.
Fort Gay alumni dinner set for Aug. 31
FORT GAY — The Fort Gay Area Woman's Club is hosting its annual Fort Gay Alumni Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 31 beginning at 6 p.m.
The price is $12 per person. It will be hosted in the cafeteria at the Fort Gay Pre K -8 school.
The dinner not only allows for homemade food and fellowship with former classmates, it also helps the Woman's Club raise money for its scholarship fund.
There will be prizes given away throughout the evening.
For more information, contact Twila Ratliff, President of the Woman's Club 304-416-4653.