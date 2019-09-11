4-H to host 'Fun
Horse Show'
WAYNE - The Wayne County 4-H program is hosting a Fun Horse Show on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Shirley Burgess Park off W.Va. 152. Registration opens at noon with the show starting at 1 p.m. Youth and adults welcome to show. Those not enrolled in 4-H are welcome and encouraged to participate. Entry fee is $5 per class or $50 for entry to an unlimited number of classes. Admission is $5 for spectators. Negative Coggins required for all horses. Concessions available. For more information and a list of classes, visit https://extension.wvu.edu/wayne/horse-program or contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.
Longaberger Basket Bingo to benefit Honor Flight Huntington
HUNTINGTON - A Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo fundraiser to benefit Honor Flight Huntington will take place Tuesday, Sept. 17, at HIMG (enter in back at Door P). Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start promptly at 6 p.m., and the cost is $20 for 20 games, payable at the door.
Door prizes, raffle basket and a 50/50 will be available, as well as refreshments for purchase.
Contact Patty Dickey for more information at 304-208-1200.
Area church celebrates 172 years of operation
ECHO, W.Va. - Greenbrier Missionary Baptist Church, located 5 miles south of Wayne on W.Va. 37, is celebrating 172 years of service with a Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 15, starting at 10 a.m. Special singing by Bethany Himes and the Page Family. Guest preacher Randall Robertson. Pastor Ron Page invites all to attend for good food and good fellowship.
Crockett Community Day slated for Saturday
Crockett Booton United Methodist Church will host "Crockett Community Day" from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. There will be music by the "Singing Shafers," refreshments, fun and games for kids, and plenty of opportunity to relive memories with old friends. Check our Facebook for updates and more information.
Demo begins on Buffalo High School property
The demolition of the former Buffalo High School building began Friday, Sept. 6, Wayne County School Superintendent Todd Alexander said. The main building is set to be torn completely down but the Board of Education voted to save the gymnasium. Alexander said work is expected to take anywhere from four to six weeks.