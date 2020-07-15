HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution selected Wayne High School Garren Chase Adkins as its Outstanding Teacher of American History for the school year 2019-20.
Linda Parsons, Vice Regent of Westmoreland Chapter and American History Chairman of that chapter, said that she became interested in Adkins when she read an article, dated November 2018, about him in The Herald-Dispatch.
The heading of the article read, “Adkins combines passion, hobby to create a unique learning experience”. Parsons said this really piqued her interest.
Parsons, who teaches the Middle School Sunday School class at Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church asked some of her students, who attend Wayne Middle, what they thought of Adkins.
They all told how much they liked him. One student said, “He makes learning fun.”
“When a teacher makes it fun to come to school and teaches the students in the process, it is my opinion that the kids are in a win, win situation,” Parsons said.