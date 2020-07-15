Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

Garren Chase Adkins.jpeg
Buy Now

The Westmoreland Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution selected Wayne High School Garren Chase Adkins as its Outstanding Teacher of American History for the school year 2019-20.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution selected Wayne High School Garren Chase Adkins as its Outstanding Teacher of American History for the school year 2019-20.

Linda Parsons, Vice Regent of Westmoreland Chapter and American History Chairman of that chapter, said that she became interested in Adkins when she read an article, dated November 2018, about him in The Herald-Dispatch.

The heading of the article read, “Adkins combines passion, hobby to create a unique learning experience”. Parsons said this really piqued her interest.

Parsons, who teaches the Middle School Sunday School class at Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church asked some of her students, who attend Wayne Middle, what they thought of Adkins.

They all told how much they liked him. One student said, “He makes learning fun.”

“When a teacher makes it fun to come to school and teaches the students in the process, it is my opinion that the kids are in a win, win situation,” Parsons said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.