WAYNE — West Virginia’s statewide primary election is a bit more than two weeks away, but officials can’t afford to wait much longer prepare for a unique set of circumstances this election year.
To make sure all goes well on June 9, Wayne County officials gathered Tuesday, May 15, at the WVU 4-H Extension Service office in Wayne, conducting a test run of the voting machines before they are fired up next month.
“It’s something that has to be done in front of other people, the people who are here, to let them know that these machines are on the up-and-up and in good working condition,” County Clerk Rennick Booth said.
This year, all voters in West Virginia have the option to request a mail-in absentee ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jim Justice has encouraged in-person voting, but that hasn’t convinced a large sum of Mountain State natives to heed his advice and wait until the polls open June 9.
“We’ve sent out 4,000 ballots,” said Brenda Osburn, deputy clerk in charge of voter registration in Wayne County.
Prior to this primary election she said the largest number of absentee ballots the office handled was for the 2016 general election — around 300.
More than 4,000 absentee ballots have been mailed out, but that covers just a fraction of the total registered voters in Wayne County, which Osburn said surpasses 28,000. More than half of those ballots sent out have been received already.
“We had between eleven and twelve thousand voters in the last general election. Even if you take away half those, you’re still talking about a large group of people using these machines,” Booth said.
While the vote testing wasn’t run on each of the 100-plus machines, three ballots were submitted on each machine that was tested to ensure each machine had the capability to under vote but not over vote, was able to submit votes, had the appropriate ballot options (Republican, Democrat and nonpartisan), cast a blank ballot, accept write-in votes and properly cancel ballots if necessary.
“The ballot setup is actually what is being tested today,” Commission President Robert Pasley said. “We could do it on every machine but the goal today is to make sure we have the correct setup.”
Officials ran tests on electronic voting machines that will be used at each of the county’s 35 precincts as well as absentee and early voting machines. The testing isn’t unique to this election and is conducted any time the machines are to be used.
The clerk’s office will be responsible for entering all absentee ballots for the primary election. Not so tall a task with a couple hundred, but with that number exponentially higher, Osburn said she’s hoping for more guidance from the state level on how to handle it.
“It’s going to take hours,” she said. “We’ve got six machines to vote those ballots on. I don’t really know the rules but I’m thinking the secretary of state’s office has bent them a little bit so we can start voting them earlier.”
She added that each absentee ballot remains sealed in the envelope it was mailed in until the ballot is to be cast, a process normally done when polls close the night of the election.
One solution could be to allow absentee ballots to be entered during the early voting period, but Osburn said they’ve received no official word on what they are supposed to or are allowed to do.