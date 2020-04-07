WAYNE — Only 16 counties in the state of West Virginia have yet to have a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. While Wayne is one of the few, officials are maintaining a steady effort as the nation, state and region prepare for a potential surge and peak.
The Wayne County Health Department and 911 Emergency Services office have worked closely in recent weeks to keep Volunteer Fire and EMS stations stocked with needed supplies to combat the pandemic in the region.
“Tracey (Sebastian) and I have talked just about every day, multiple times a day and we’re working this problem together. Dr. (Kevin) McCann has had input as well,” BJ Willis said. “Our whole office of emergency services has been busy on this.”
Last week, the Wayne County 911 received it’s last shipment of supplies from the National Stockpile, but Willis said the burn rate on those supplies “hasn’t been that high” and each has an adequate amount but depending on the length of the pandemic, the county may have to look else where for medical supplies.
“We’re not there yet but it may come down the road. I’m tracking the burn rate, tracking our EMS calls every day. So far, we’re good,” said Willis.
From his perspective, Willis believes the county has done ‘very well’ with social distancing and the Governor-issued stay-at-home order.
Dr. Kevin McCann of the Wayne County Health Department said with Wayne being one of the last counties without a confirmed case of COVID-19, it’s given both officials and residents a chance to learn from the experiences of others, but warns that just because there is no current case, doesn’t mean it’s not around.
“Anytime you’re the last in line you can learn from the people in front of you. I couldn’t imagine sitting in a better place than Wayne County, West Virginia in this situation. We’ve had zero cases so far in Wayne, but it will eventually come, there’s no reason to think it won’t,” McCann said. “But it’s given us a chance to learn what does work and what doesn’t.
As of Tuesday, there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in counties that are nearby or border Wayne, according to data provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources.
There are 11 cases in Cabell and seven in Logan while Lincoln and Mingo counties have yet to have a confirmed case.
According to officials, there are currently two testing sites in Wayne County, in Fort Gay and Lavalette, and they haven’t seen a demand for more at this point in time, but are capable of opening more testing sites should the need arise.
“Most people don’t need tested. We’re trying to keep you home, take care of your symptoms there so you aren’t spreading germs,” said Tracey Sebastian, Wayne County Health Department Administrator and Director of Nursing.
If you are showing symptoms you believe could be related to COVID-19, Sebastian said the first step should always be to contact your doctor who can assess the need for further testing by inquiring about the symptoms and other contributing factors.
“The testing capability in our Tri-State area is actually very good. If you have symptoms and you’re persistent, your doctor will send you where you need to go — wherever the closest testing site is.”