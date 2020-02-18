20200218-hd-bust
Submitted. Wayne County Sheriff.

FORT GAY — Two Ohio men face several drug charges in Wayne County after police officers found them to be in possession of more than a pound of crystal meth in Fort Gay.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, two men from Columbus, Ohio, were arrested after a drug investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit in Fort Gay. Officers recovered approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine, along with a distribution quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, and U.S. currency.

Yohannes Tewolde, 33, formerly of Sudan, Africa, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more (methamphetamine), conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and altered pseudoephedrine.

Thomas Mullugeta, 23, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more (methamphetamine), conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and altered pseudoephedrine.

The Fort Gay Police Department assisted in the operation.

