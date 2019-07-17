That will change in less than four months as the rising senior at Wayne High School has been selected to perform in an elite choral ensemble with some of the most talented ninth, tenth, and eleventh graders from across the country in the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-National Honor Choir in Orlando, Florida later this year.
"I was so excited. Our choir director (Derek Ellis) called me and I was confused because we hadn't talked all summer. I was on the phone with my mom when his call came through so I put her on hold and answered. I honestly didn't think I'd be selected because they only take two hundred kids from across the country," she said.
The NAfME All-National Honor Ensembles (ANHE) represents the top performing high school musicians in the United States. More than just a musical showcase, the ANHE program is a comprehensive and educational experience.
It's the second honor choir Rice has been selected for in the past year. In November 2018, she was one of three students in the Wayne Singers chorus group to be chosen for the West Virginia High School Honor Choir, having found out via a school-wide intercom announcement at the High School. Her reaction to the announcement then was identical to when she received word this time around.
"Yeah, I cried again," Rice said. "It's something that I thought would be fun to try but I never expected to get into."
For the audition, Rice stayed for countless after school rehearsals to nail down her vocal part Alto 1 so that she could eventually submit an unedited, unaccompanied video tape as her complete audition. The required song was "Ae Fond Kiss," an arrangement of the Scottish song 'Hi horo's na horo eile' to which Robert Burns' poem of unrequited love was set.
It was a much less extensive audition process than it was for the WV High School Honor Choir, which involved performing three prepared pieces, sight singing, and simple and compound meter rhythm clapping.
"That was it this time. It wasn't as much but I still had to work just as hard," she said. "We are provided (The Wayne Singers) with so many opportunities, especially coming from a little school. This year is probably the most we've ever done as a group."
For Rice, it's an opportunity full of firsts.
The 2019 ensembles will meet at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, November 7-10, under the leadership of top conductors in the field of music education.
The Mixed Choir director this year is Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, who serves as the conductor of the Viking Chorus and the Chapel Choir at St. Olaf College. He is also the guest artistic director of one of North America's Largest LGBTQ+ choirs, Minnesota's One Voice Mixed Chorus.