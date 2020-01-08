WAYNE — For the eleventh consecutive year, Robert Pasley has been elected and will serve as the Wayne County Commission President as he finishes out the final year of his term.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve in this role for my final year and will do the best job I can,” he said.
Pasley is entering his twelfth year serving on the commission and will not seek re-election in 2020. The nomination was made by Kenneth Adkins and seconded by Jeff Maddox.
“We (the commissioners) have relied on (his) expertise and experience over the years and I appreciate the job he has done,” said commissioner Adkins.
Robert Thompson is seeking a position on the commission in the 2020 election.
In their first meeting of the calendar year, the commission also approved the holiday calendar for the courthouse and meeting dates for 2020.
The courthouse will largely adopt the state’s holiday calendar, only deviating from it on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Both dates are half-days on the state calendar but courthouse employees will observe an entire day off on Dec. 24 and work normal business hours on Dec. 31, as they did in 2019. The County Commission meets on the first Thursday of each month at 10a.m. and every following Monday at 10 a.m at the Wayne County Courthouse. Commissioners will not meet on Feb. 10, 17, May 25, Sept. 7, or Oct. 12.