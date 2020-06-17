LAVALETTE — If you’re looking to beat the summer heat, a trip to Stowers Branch Swimming Area at Beech Fork Lake might soon be on your to-do list.

As temperatures rose into the 90s for a second consecutive day Wednesday, swimmers flocked to the beach and swimming area to cool off. Chuck Minsker, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the swimming area is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. Signs are posted to encourage social distancing, but it’s up to the beach-goers to follow those guidelines.

“There are no lifeguards on duty, so it is swimming at your own risk,” Minsker said. “Other than the signs we’ve posted, we’re going about business as we normally would any other summer.”

He said there are 50 parking spots available on a first-come, first-served basis, and there is no entry fee to enter the swimming area.

“We’ve had a lot of people come into the area since we opened it for the season. (Opening) was a bit delayed due to high water on Memorial Day weekend, but lots of people have enjoyed the area already this summer,” he said.

