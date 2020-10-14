KENOVA — A cornerstone initially placed in 1921 has been returned to it’s former site as construction continues on a new memorial wall on the campus of Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School.
The cornerstone from the former C-K High School was preserved and stored after the school closed in the late 1990’s but will be prominently displayed on a wall designed to pay tribute to the past and celebrate the future of education in the community.
Several community members as well as Wayne County Board of Education members gathered to watch the cornerstone be placed on the wall.
The wall, which sits at the corner of U.S. Route 60 and 8th Street in Kenova, will be a focal point for the school behind it as well as Ward-Craycraft Stadium. Work began last month and will continue as block and brick are made available.
The brick will match that used to build elementary school and will include architectural elements from the former high school and old Kenova Elementary School. The project has been privately funded.
A flower bed, accent lighting and signage to highlight the accomplishments of the C-K Wonders high school football state championship teams will complete the project.