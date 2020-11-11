HUNTINGTON — One West Virginia senator will return to a seat he’s held for over two decades, while a former delegate is likely to return to Charleston in a new role.
Sen. Robert “Bob” Plymale will continue to represent Cabell and parts of Wayne County in the state Senate, based on the number of votes counted as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Plymale held a significant lead over opponent Charles “Chad” Shaffer in Tuesday’s general election, with 22,349 votes to 19,478.
First elected in 1992, Plymale said he looks forward to continuing to serve West Virginia’s 5th District, which includes all of Cabell County and the northern portion of Wayne County.
“I’m humbled and honored to continue to serve this area. I look froward to trying to work on the issues that people have been talking to me about, which all circle back to the economy and connectivity issues,” Plymale said.
In his return to Charleston, he said he’ll be focused on the future of education as it related to long-standing connectivity issues throughout the 5th senatorial district.
“We need to address connectivity issues to make sure we’re giving our children a 21st-century, world-class education,” said Plymale. “To be able to compete in this world, you have to have internet service. That has come back to me every time I’ve spoken to the people of this area.”
It was a close race for the Senate District 7 seat, which represents Boone, Lincoln and Logan counties as well as parts of Mingo and Wayne counties.
Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, jumped out to an early lead, earning just over 57% of the vote in Wayne, Mingo and Boone counties, and led by 2,500 votes over Ralph Rodighiero, D-Logan, with three of five counties reporting as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
He all but sealed his victory after winning his home county of Logan by more than 600 votes. Lincoln County’s results were not available by deadline.
“I’m overwhelmed. I’ve been out working hard, and I’m thrilled and ready to get to work for the five counties I represent and I’m glad to be going back to Charleston,” Phillips said.
Phillips previously served in the House of Delegates, representing Logan County, and said in his return to the Capital City he’ll work his hardest to create opportunities for residents in all five of the district’s counties.
“I want to work on jobs and want to get other industries in southern West Virginia,” said Phillips. “We’ve got a long way to go, and I’m ready and willing to be a part of it.”
Phillips will assume the Senate seat currently held by Paul Hardesty, D-Logan, who took over after the resignation of former Democratic Sen. Richard Ojeda.