WAYNE — According to residents in the Rt. 75 and Spring Valley area of Wayne County, an individual or individuals are targeting the area with illegal activity.
According to reports, vehicles are being broken into or entered into because people are leaving their vehicles unlocked.
Outbuildings and detached garages have been targeted also either being broken into or entered into due to the building being left unlocked.
Also, residences are being targeted. A Ring doorbell camera, a digital camera that captures recording based on motion sensors and doorbell activity, observed an individual approaching a residence at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. In the recording, the individual observes the camera then goes and checks a vehicle and leaves the area.
West Virginia State Police are involved in the investigation of the activity and are requesting that all residences keep their doors locked and if they have video surveillance cameras please check the recorded footage, for however long the footage is saved, and look to see if any individuals are seen around their vehicles and residences during the day or night.
If any footage is found or anyone has any information that could assist with this investigation, you are advised to contact the West Virginia State Police Wayne Detachment at 304-272-5131 or the Wayne County Sheriffs Department at 304-272-6378.
Footage obtained so far can be viewed at https://neighbors.ring.com/n/z4KMm.