HUNTINGTON — A late-night police sighting at Kellogg Elementary School in Wayne County on Jan. 21 had some parents and community members concerned after a potential threat had been made earlier in the afternoon, but no evidence of a credible threat was discovered.
According to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander, a student who was present in the building during an after-school activity reported seeing somebody who shouldn’t have been there, and they “might have had a gun.”
The situation was reported between 3 and 4 p.m. Tuesday after school had been dismissed.
“This has been a situation we had to take a close look at,” Alexander added, “but after talking extensively with law enforcement, it’s been determined there was no credible threat.”
Once notified by the school, law enforcement searched the building and surrounding areas and found nothing. Later that night a second, more extensive search was conducted by police around 10 p.m. in the building and the entire premises, according to Alexander.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we had three state troopers there this morning in addition to the HPD officer there every morning for traffic purposes,” Alexander said Wednesday.
He noted that one of the county’s three Student Resource Officers was also present Wednesday morning and will be present for the entire school day and return Thursday morning.