PRICHARD — A search is underway by West Virginia State Police in Prichard for a suspect they say is involved in a deadly shooting.
Investigators are using a helicopter to search for Dwayne Brewer, 60, of Kermit.
Brewer is said to have an extensive criminal history.
Wayne County 911 dispatchers received a call about a disturbance at 7:41 a.m. Monday. When police arrived on scene, they found a man had been fatally shot.
Upon arrival, troopers say the suspect took off in a vehicle heading toward Fort Gay. Investigators began chasing him.
Troopers say the suspect pulled off the road, got out of the car and took off into a wooded area near Hewlet Road.
Crews at the scene say troopers have blocked off the dirt road.
Check The Wayne County News website and Facebook for updates as they are available.