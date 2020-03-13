WAYNE — Following three arrests in connection to the theft of approximately $15,000 worth of equipment from the Wayne County Schools bus garage, the preliminary hearing date for the case has been reset to April 23, 2020 due to lack of witnesses and a crowded court docket.
Prosecutors say some witnesses both parties wanted present during the hearing were not present on the initial hearing date, March 11, 2020. The hearing was moved to a date in which there were no other cases as it is expected to be a "time consuming hearing" held in Wayne County Magistrate Court.
The hearing is based on information gathered from an investigation conducted by the Wayne County Sheriffs Department, which began Oct. 2019 and revealed that multiple items had been stolen from the bus garage over a period of several years.
More than 700 items belonging to the Wayne County Board of Education were seized at the residence of James "Lee" and Katrina Reeves.
On Thursday, Feb. 6, the Wayne County Sheriffs Department made three arrests in connection to a string of theft at the Wayne County Schools bus garage.
James “Lee” Reeves was charged with three counts of embezzlement and conspiracy, Katrina Reeves was charged with embezzlement and conspiracy, and David “Eugene” Sammons, former transportation director who allegedly gave misleading information and is charged with obstructing an officer.