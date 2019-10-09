HUNTINGTON — Prichard Elementary’s fifth-grade students are some of the newest members of the Fourth Estate.
Through their writing class, the Wayne County students have recently been tasked with creating and producing their own newspaper, The Prichard Post. The students’ first issue was published Friday, Oct. 4, and so far has seen nearly 80 copies sold to other students and their parents.
The class, along with their teachers that are helping oversee the newspaper’s production — Kristan Davis, a Marshall University student teacher; Leslie Sparks, a writing teacher; Sonya Brewer, a school nurse and aide; and Ms. W., a special education teacher — all paid a visit to The Herald-Dispatch on Monday morning to learn more about the production of newspapers and journalism as a profession.
Davis said the first issue of the students’ paper took about three weeks to produce. It includes news and sports items, local advertisements, an opinion section, a weather report and more.
The paper is being printed and assembled at the school. The class hopes to produce more issues with a frequency of about once a month.