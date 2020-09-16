CHARLESTON — More than 300 homes, businesses and other industrial properties stand to benefit after more than $1 million in funding was allocated to a waterline project in Prichard, Wayne County.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $1,500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to replace and extend the Prichard waterline to the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility (HIG) and the Prichard Industrial Park.
“West Virginia is home to many growing businesses which need a strong infrastructure and qualified workforce. This project to expand the Prichard waterline will provide better infrastructure to the businesses in the HIG facility and Prichard Industrial Park. I look forward to seeing the results of this completed project and the economic benefits it will bring to the region,” Manchin said.
The HIG facility has been on the auction block for more than a half-year, and Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty LLC account manager said it has been “continued indefinitely” but that status won’t effect recently received funding for the project, a representative from Manchin’s office said.
The new waterline will upgrade or extend water service to 335 households, four commercial customers, 14 industrial customers, and at least three community anchor facilities in the area, according to a release.
These include the Heartland Intermodal Gateway, Prichard Volunteer Fire Department, Prichard Elementary School, U.S. Post Office, numerous churches, Quality Magnetite, Big Sandy Terminal, Airgas Energy, Cyrus River Terminal, Zim’s Bagging Company, WVDOH Prichard Sub-headquarters, Dollar General, Giovanni’s Pizza, Marathon Gas Station, House-Hasson Hardware, Okuno International, Wayne Welding, Harbor Steel of WV, Sogefi USA, and Sartin Trucking.
Six of those businesses are located in the Prichard Industrial Park, and the project will address capacity issues that have limited the ability for some businesses in the area to expand and could lead to increased development in the area.
“West Virginians deserve access to dependable drinking water, even in rural communities such as those in Wayne County. As chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, improvements to our roads, waterlines, and other infrastructure have been a major priority of mine. We must continue to dedicate funds towards projects that move our state forward and improve the lives of people all across our state,” Capito said.