KIAHSVILLE — Rhonda Williamson had been following protesting efforts at an abortion clinic in Charleston for awhile, when one day she decided it was time to take part. Little did she know, her sign with the words “Please don’t abort, I will adopt your baby” would change her life forever.
On Oct. 12, 2019, Elyah was born as a product of that very sign — and the message her biological mother couldn’t ignore — that Rhonda would adopt her baby.
“Any car that pulled in, I would make sure they saw my sign,” Rhonda said. “I know many girls read my sign, and I hope it stayed with them.”
She said her faith and morals led her to the protest.
Rhonda and her husband, Elijah, had planned to have a family together, however after suffering miscarriages, they began looking into other options. With adoption being one of those, but the cost and hurdles being setbacks, 9 years into their marriage they were still looking for a way to begin their family.
Then fate intervened.
House of Delegates Candidate and Wayne County Activist Derrick Evans, and a group of others began rallying for life at the clinic in Charleston. The group would protest in an attempt to halt abortions and hopefully change the minds of those who were arriving while also bringing awareness.
“When I first started, it was just me and God really put it on my heart to go to the abortion clinic,” Evans said. “My family had suffered two losses, and the second one came right around the time laws were passing in places like New York that made it legal to take life.”
“I knew I had to stand up for it, and I had to make others aware of what was happening and what could happen here in West Virginia.”
Evans said he built a friendship with the Williamsons while standing together at the abortion clinic.
“I knew they seemed to be very deserving, and I really hoped Rhonda’s sign would make a difference, but I never knew it would happen as it has,” he said.
While standing, they did change the minds of some, and Rhonda’s sign did get the attention of a few expectant mothers. In fact, one mother did decide life for her baby — and discussed letting Rhonda adopt her child. However, after being pregnant for some time, she decided to keep the baby.
“That really pushed me to keep going,” Rhonda said. “I was disappointed about not adopting the baby, but I knew a life had been saved. I didn’t care that it wasn’t happening for me, I cared that the baby would live.”
Then, another woman’s family reached out.
Rhonda said she had seen the expectant mother arrive at the clinic and leave, however, the girl didn’t contact her or speak to her immediately. Some time later, a family friend spoke with Rhonda about her daughter — the woman who had went to the abortion clinic — and the fact that she was pregnant and did not want to raise the child.
Rhonda said the woman’s mother told her “she just didn’t know what to do about her daughter,” and asked her if she meant what she said about adopting the baby. Rhonda agreed.
After the plan was set, Rhonda attended every doctor appointment with the woman up until that day in October when Elyah was born.
Rhonda was able to cut the umbilical cord and immediately got to partake in skin to skin contact with the child, just as any other mother would do.
“It was amazing,” she said. “At first I just saw the cutest little blue thing be born, and then I immediately got to hold her and it was the best feeling. I am so thankful to her mother, who I call my stork.”
After some paperwork and a 72-hour wait period, Rhonda was able to take over medical say so for the baby, and after a stint in the NICU the baby was able to come home with the Williamsons.
“Other than the baby adjusting to a new place, everything was great when we came home,” Rhonda said. “I felt just as though I would assume any other mother would feel. Happy, tired, exhausted.”
She said Elyah is the happiest baby who loves to smile and play. She already loves cartoons and is healthy and growing.
Evans was active in the whole process, even helping the Williamsons acquire the law firm Ferrell & Brown, PLLC who agreed to do the adoption legal process pro bono.
“It is so wonderful that Derrick and the law firm are and were willing to help,” Rhonda said.
Nearly 5 months later, the Williamsons are in the process of finalizing Elyah’s adoption — and are well into being parents just as they always hoped they would be.