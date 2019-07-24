WAYNE — Sudden, heavy rains blew in Monday evening creating high water in several Wayne County areas, including some that do not usually flood.
Approximately 1 to 2 inches of rain fell on the area in less than an hour Monday, according to a flash flooding warning issued by the National Weather Service.
Flash flooding occurred in Wayne near Nelson's Storage causing backed up traffic and covered roadways. The rain fall also caused rising water on several Huntington streets, leading to a downed tree and flooded out underpasses.
Although rain had largely ceased in Huntington by 8 p.m., the threat of flooding was still possible Monday night, according to the warning. Excessive runoff in poor drainage areas would likely cause problems for several parts of Cabell County on Monday.
"Flooding of small creeks and streams could still occur," according to the warning. "People residing near creeks and streams should monitor the forecast and be prepared to take immediate action if flooding occurs."
The advisory warned people to turn around and never drive through standing water in the roadway.
Cabell County 911 dispatchers said they were monitoring high water reported on several Huntington streets. The Huntington Fire Department were responding to several closed streets.
As of 9 p.m., the 10th Street underpasses remained closed because of flooding. The 20th Street underpasses and 16th Street underpasses, which had been closed earlier for high water, had since reopened.
Flooding was also reported at the following locations: at 24th Street and 3rd Avenue; 25th Street near Gino's Pizza and Spaghetti House, 21st Street and 6th Avenue; along 30th Street East; and along Arlington Boulevard.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said officers were placing barricades on 5th Street hill where a tree had collapsed into the roadway. They were diverting traffic away from the area Monday night.
Dial said he was not aware of any water rescues or stuck vehicles.