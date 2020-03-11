HUNTINGTON — As part of NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium efforts to increase participation by girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), the Robert C. Byrd Institute will present a free robotics boot camp Saturday, March 14.

Up to five groups of 9- to 14-year-olds who complete the training and commit to compete as a team will receive free Lego Mindstorms EV3 robots.

A limited number of individuals — both girls and boys — also are welcome to participate and will be assigned to groups, said Deacon Stone, RCBI makerspace/STEM coordinator, in a news release. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Students will learn to build, program and maneuver robots under the guidance of instructors from the NASA IV&V Educator Resource Center. The free boot camp will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at RCBI Huntington, 1050 4th Ave. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required at www.wvmakes.com. For more information, contact Stone at dstone@rcbi.org or 304-781-1659.

